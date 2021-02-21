Feni mosque construction work inaugurated

FENI, Feb 20: The construction work of Rahmania Jame Mosque was inaugurated in Ward No. 11 Charipur area under Feni Municipality on Friday afternoon.

President of the mosque committe Master Abdul Hai was in the chair while social worker MN Nobi moderated the programme.

Feni Municipal Mayor Hazi Alauddin, newly elected mayor Nazrul Islam Swapon Miazi, local ward councillor Golam Mehedi Alam Chowdhury Rubel and Executive Director of Star Line Group Jafar Uddin, among others, attended the inauguration programme.







