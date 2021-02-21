Irrigation crisis hampers Boro cultivation at Bauphal



The unused irrigation drain in Surjamoni Union at Bauphal. photo: observer

Getting no government assistance, most of the farmers are irrigating their Boro fields paying higher pump charges.

According to field sources, unplanned irrigation drains constructed by the Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) are not making any help to the farmers.

According to the Upazila Agriculture Office sources, for the current 2020-2021 fiscal year, a total of 5,000 hectares (ha) of land have been targeted for Boro cultivation.

Aman paddy production was not expected because of coronavirus and abnormal tide in the last year.

That is why farmers have been given incentive to recoup their losses by farming Boro this year. In 2019-2020, a total of 1,350 ha were brought under the Boro cultivation in the upazila. This fiscal year's target has been raised three times to 5,000 ha to recover the disaster-caused losses.

But the irrigation, main thing for Boro cultivation, is not available.

A farmer of Botkajal Village at Nawmala Union Faruk Sikdar said, local farmers cannot cultivate Boro as Jouta-Nawmala-Boga Khal (canal) was not dredged.

Another farmer, Rob Khalifa said, after cultivating Boro, villagers are not getting water now; a few days back, the people of the village have cleansed water hyacinth of the canal; but water is not coming due to navigability crisis.

Farmers who have cultivated Boro in the locality are passing days in tension because of the water crisis, he mentioned.

He was echoed by Mizan Gazi of Surjamoni Village adjacent to the Chandrapara Bridge.

This year he has cultivated Boro on 1.5 acre land. He is paying a pump rent of Tk 150 per hour. If the paddy production cost goes up due to lack of water, the farmers cannot be benefitted, he added.

During the 2013-2014 fiscal year, the BADC constructed the irrigation drain in Ramnagar Clubghar area of the Surjamoni Union.

After the construction, the irrigation drain was not used for even a day, said President of the Ramnagar Irrigation Project Hafizur Rahman Munsi. It is the same with Beerpasha and Surjamoni irrigation projects.

BADC sources said, a total of 22 kilometres (km) of irrigation drains have been constructed in Bauphal. Of these, about 19 km are not making any help to the farmers. Most of the unplanned irrigation drains were not launched after the construction.

BADC's Sub-Assistant Engineer Mosharraf Hossain denied the allegation of unplanned irrigation drains. He said, farmers can get facilities of each irrigation project by paying only the electricity bills.

Because of coordination gap between themselves, farmers cannot take the facility of the irrigation projects, he claimed.

Bauphal Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Maniruzzaman said, there is a little bit coordination gap of BADC with the Department of Agriculture Extension.

The irrigation drain is not constructed in the area where the demand is much, he added.







