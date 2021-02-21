Early watermelon starts appearing in Rajshahi



Watermelons in a Rajshahi market. photo: observer

With the Bengali month 'Falgun' arrives in nature, the early cultivated watermelon which is regarded as the fruit of summer, has started appearing in the local markets of the district.

Buyers are purchasing this fruit with high eagerness. The vendors are taking extra charge as there is a shortage of supply than the demand. In the retail market, the melon is being sold at Tk 40-50 per kg.

The sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said, there are some varieties of watermelon in the market; these watermelons are not cultivated in Rajshahi area; these came from different districts in the southern part. The variety of watermelon which is cultivated in Rajshahi is not yet harvested.

On visiting different markets of the city on Sunday, it was found that early melon is being sold in the market in the last few days.

Oliul Islam, a resident of Rajarhatata area of the city was buying watermelon from city's Shaheb-Bazar. He said he is not interested in buying watermelon because winter remains in this area; but his child loves watermelon very much; that's why, he buys the early fruit.

Wholesale vendors said that they have already contracted with watermelon growers of different districts before harvesting fully starts. Various varieties of watermelon including Kala, Banglalink, Grameen, Anarkali, Alkalin, China-2, Asian-2 are beginning to appear in the market.







RAJSHAHI, Feb 20: Watermelon appears early in the district.With the Bengali month 'Falgun' arrives in nature, the early cultivated watermelon which is regarded as the fruit of summer, has started appearing in the local markets of the district.Buyers are purchasing this fruit with high eagerness. The vendors are taking extra charge as there is a shortage of supply than the demand. In the retail market, the melon is being sold at Tk 40-50 per kg.The sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said, there are some varieties of watermelon in the market; these watermelons are not cultivated in Rajshahi area; these came from different districts in the southern part. The variety of watermelon which is cultivated in Rajshahi is not yet harvested.On visiting different markets of the city on Sunday, it was found that early melon is being sold in the market in the last few days.Oliul Islam, a resident of Rajarhatata area of the city was buying watermelon from city's Shaheb-Bazar. He said he is not interested in buying watermelon because winter remains in this area; but his child loves watermelon very much; that's why, he buys the early fruit.Wholesale vendors said that they have already contracted with watermelon growers of different districts before harvesting fully starts. Various varieties of watermelon including Kala, Banglalink, Grameen, Anarkali, Alkalin, China-2, Asian-2 are beginning to appear in the market.