Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 February, 2021, 7:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Early watermelon starts appearing in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

Watermelons in a Rajshahi market. photo: observer

Watermelons in a Rajshahi market. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Feb 20:  Watermelon appears early in the district.
 With the Bengali month 'Falgun' arrives in nature, the early cultivated watermelon which is regarded as the fruit of summer, has started appearing in the local markets of the district.
Buyers are purchasing this fruit with high eagerness. The vendors are taking extra charge as there is a shortage of supply than the demand. In the retail market, the melon is being sold at Tk 40-50 per kg.
The sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said, there are some varieties of watermelon in the market; these watermelons are not cultivated in Rajshahi area; these came from different districts in the southern part. The variety of watermelon which is cultivated in Rajshahi is not yet harvested.
On visiting different markets of the city on Sunday, it was found that early melon is being sold in the market in the last few days.
Oliul Islam, a resident of Rajarhatata area of the city was buying watermelon from city's Shaheb-Bazar. He said he is not interested in buying watermelon because winter remains in this area; but his child loves watermelon very much; that's why, he buys the early fruit.
Wholesale vendors said that they have already contracted with watermelon growers of different districts before harvesting fully starts. Various varieties of watermelon including Kala, Banglalink, Grameen, Anarkali, Alkalin, China-2, Asian-2 are beginning to appear in the market.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pilot production of BARI groundnut successful in Gaibandha char
Bangladesh Diploma Student Nurses Union formed an hour-long human chain
Wheel-chairs distributed among disabled people
20-bed hospital opens at Derai
Feni mosque construction work inaugurated
Four nabbed with drugs in 2 districts
New vice-president of Rooppur construction project
Siblings among three drown at Bauphal


Latest News
Nation pays tributes to language martyrs
President, PM pay homage to Language Heroes
Journalist receives bullet injuries in Noakhali clash dies in Dhaka
Moscow court rejects opposition leader Navalny's appeal
Amar Ekushey: Rab DG says security beefed up everywhere
Get united with Amar Ekushey spirit: BNP
Body of young man recovered in Kurigram
Seven pirates held in Hatia
Nation paying homage to language martyrs
Relieved in the afternoon, reinstated in the evening
Most Read News
Suddenly I heard Nasir becomes my wife’s husband: Rakib
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
City News
Bus plying on 21 southern routes from Barishal halted
Freedom of expression: Ensure justice
Mother
Recipe
Daylong hartal being observed in Noakhali's Companyganj
Brexit may tear apart the UK
JU students enter halls breaking locks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft