Sunday, 21 February, 2021
Home Countryside

Friendship Pipeline Project: Land owners get compensation

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, Feb 20: The compensation money was distributed among the owners of lands for the construction of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline Project.
Panchagarh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Sabina Yasmin distributed cheques among the 30 land owners at a programme held on the Dhakkamara Union Parishad premises in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Among others Additional DC (Revenue) Abdul Mannan, Sadar Upazila Chairman Amirul Islam and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Arif Hossain were present during the distribution.
The DC has informed that under the project, the 130-km pipeline will be built from India to Parbatipur in Bangladesh.
About five kilometres of the pipeline are in India and the rest is in Bangladesh while it will cross 81 km over the district.


