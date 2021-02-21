Minor among four murdered in four districts

Four people including a woman and a minor child were murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Narayanganj, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Bogura, in two days.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A man was killed and 30 others were injured in a clash over establishing supremacy in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Samar Ali, 45, a resident of Nayagaon Village under Priojpur Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonargaon Police Station (PS) Rafiqul Islam said Haji Alauddin and trader Sadequr Rahman of the same area have long been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in locality and lifting sand for long.

Following this, the supporters of both men were locked into a clash in the morning.

At least 31 people received injuries in the clash. Among them, Samar Ali, later, died at Sonargaon Upazila Health Complex.

The other injured were admitted to the health complex and Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: An elderly woman was slaughtered allegedly by her husband in Puthia Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Deceased Masura Begum, 60, was the wife of Habibur Rahman, a resident of Satbaria Diayrpara area under Shilmaria Union in the upazila.

The deceased's brother Mohsin Ali said the couple had been at loggerheads after their marriage. Since then, Habibur had been torturing Masura.

Following this, Habibur first hacked her with a sharp weapon and then slaughtered Masura at early hours.

Hearing her screams, the deceased's son rushed in the room and found her mother dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested Habibur.

Puthia PS OC Rezaul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A construction worker was slaughtered by miscreants in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

Deceased Hasan Mia, 16, was the son of Raju Mia, a resident of Laxmipur Dakshinpara Village under Bhangnamari Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a group of unidentified miscreants attacked on Hasan and hacked him with sharp weapon in Laxmipur area at around 7pm, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, he died on the way to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Gouripur PS OC Khan Abdul Halim Siddiqi confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

BOGURA: A five-year-old boy was slaughtered by unidentified miscreants in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Tawhid Sarkar was the son of Malaysian expatriate Abdul Gafur, a resident of Fakirpara Village under Elangi Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Tawhid was alone at home as his mother Dulali Begum went out to cut grass for cow in the morning.

Returning home, Dulali found Tawhid's body on the floor.

Dhunat PS OC Kripa Sindhu said on information, police recovered the body at around 11:30am and found a machete used to slaughter the child.

The body was sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.







