Labourer killed as soil falls on him in Pirganj of Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Feb 20: A labourer was killed and four others received injuries in an incident in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Kanto Roy, son of Dipti Roy, a resident of Torola Village in the upazila.

Police and fire service sources said five labourers were digging up soil to construct a safety tank of an under-construction building in Shantibag area at noon.

At one stage, soil fell on them accidentally, which left Kanto Roy dead on the spot and four others injured.

The injured were taken to Pirganj Upazila Health Complex.

Assistant Medical Officer of Pirganj Upazila Health Complex Dr Sanchita Saha confirmed the incident.





