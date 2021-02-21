14 held over gouging out eyes of elderly man in B’baria

BRAHMANBARIA, Feb 20: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a total of 14 people in Sadar Upazila of the district in a case filed for killing of an 80-year-old man by gouging out his eyes.

RAB members conducted a drive in Khaliara Village under Budhal Union of the upazila on Thursday night and arrested them.

All of the arrested people are residents of Gouranagar Village under Krishna Nagar Union in Nabinagar Upazila of the district.

RAB-14 confirmed the matter through a press release on Friday afternoon.

Earlier on February 15, two groups of people locked in a clash in Gouranagar Village, where rivals murdered one Milon Sarkar after gouging out his eyes and slitting tongue.

A case was filed with Nabinagar Police Station against 55 people in this connection.







