Three killed in road mishaps in two dists

Three people were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Rangpur and Manikganj, on Friday.

RANGPUR: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident at Baroawlia Point near Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) on the Rangpur-Dhaka Highway in the city on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Shimul, 28, son of Khabirul Islam of Najirdigar Pashchimpara area, and his Sohel Rana, 30, son of Shahjahan Mian of Najirdigar Dakshinpara area in the city.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tazhat Police Station (PS) under Rangpur Metropolitan Police Md Akhteruzzaman said a stone-laden truck hit a motorcycle carrying the duo at Baroawlia Point in the city at around 3:30 pm, leaving them dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck and arrested its driver Ansar Ali.

A case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

MANIKGANJ: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Shibaloy Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Hossain, 55, son of Motaher Mridha, a resident of Goaljan Village under Bortiya Union in Ghior Upazila.

Borgangail Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Shamim Al Mamun said a Paturia-bound truck hit Kamal Hossain in Uthli area on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at around 5pm, while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck and arrested its helper Masum.

Masum was driving the truck in absence of its driver.

The body was handed over to the deceased's family members and a case was filed in this connection, the official added.

