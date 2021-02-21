Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 February, 2021, 7:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in two dists

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

Three people were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Rangpur and Manikganj, on Friday.
RANGPUR: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident at Baroawlia Point near Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) on the Rangpur-Dhaka Highway in the city on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Shimul, 28, son of Khabirul Islam of Najirdigar Pashchimpara area, and his Sohel Rana, 30, son of Shahjahan Mian of Najirdigar Dakshinpara area in the city.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tazhat Police Station (PS) under Rangpur Metropolitan Police Md Akhteruzzaman said a stone-laden truck hit a motorcycle carrying the duo at Baroawlia Point in the city at around 3:30 pm, leaving them dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers seized the truck and arrested its driver Ansar Ali.
A case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.
MANIKGANJ: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Shibaloy Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Kamal Hossain, 55, son of Motaher Mridha, a resident of Goaljan Village under Bortiya Union in Ghior Upazila.
Borgangail Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Shamim Al Mamun said a Paturia-bound truck hit Kamal Hossain in Uthli area on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at around 5pm, while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the law enforcers seized the truck and arrested its helper Masum.
Masum was driving the truck in absence of its      driver.
The body was handed over to the deceased's family members and a case was filed in this connection, the official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pilot production of BARI groundnut successful in Gaibandha char
Bangladesh Diploma Student Nurses Union formed an hour-long human chain
Wheel-chairs distributed among disabled people
20-bed hospital opens at Derai
Feni mosque construction work inaugurated
Four nabbed with drugs in 2 districts
New vice-president of Rooppur construction project
Siblings among three drown at Bauphal


Latest News
Nation pays tributes to language martyrs
President, PM pay homage to Language Heroes
Journalist receives bullet injuries in Noakhali clash dies in Dhaka
Moscow court rejects opposition leader Navalny's appeal
Amar Ekushey: Rab DG says security beefed up everywhere
Get united with Amar Ekushey spirit: BNP
Body of young man recovered in Kurigram
Seven pirates held in Hatia
Nation paying homage to language martyrs
Relieved in the afternoon, reinstated in the evening
Most Read News
Suddenly I heard Nasir becomes my wife’s husband: Rakib
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
City News
Bus plying on 21 southern routes from Barishal halted
Freedom of expression: Ensure justice
Mother
Recipe
Daylong hartal being observed in Noakhali's Companyganj
Brexit may tear apart the UK
JU students enter halls breaking locks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft