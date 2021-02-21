Dubai says Princess ‘home’

GENEVA, Feb 20: Dubai's royal family insisted Friday that Sheikha Latifa was being "cared for at home" after the United Nations demanded proof that she was still alive following "disturbing" footage aired this week.

The UN Human Rights Office said it had asked the United Arab Emirates for evidence after the BBC published video shot by the daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum saying she was being held captive and feared for her life.

Sheikh Mohammed is the vice president and prime minister of the UAE, of which Dubai is one of the seven emirates.

His 35-year-old daughter has not been seen in public since a foiled attempt to escape from the emirate in March 2018.




