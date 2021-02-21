Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 February, 2021, 7:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

FB ‘back at table’ after apology

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

CANBERRA, Feb 20: Facebook Inc is back at the negotiating table, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday after the tech giant this week blocked news on its site in the country.
Facebook's abrupt decision to stop Australians from sharing news on the site and strip the pages of domestic and foreign news outlets also erased several state government and emergency department accounts, causing widespread anger.
The company has "tentatively friended us again," Morrison told a news conference in Sydney. "What I'm pleased about it that Facebook is back at the table again."
Facebook has publicly indicated no change in its opposition to a proposed law requiring social media platforms to pay for links to news content. Morrison was not asked about that.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thai PM survives vote
Dubai says Princess ‘home’
FB ‘back at table’ after apology
UK pushes at UN for rich states to share vaccine with poor
Russia kills 21 IS jihadists in Syria
NASA rover beams back spectacular new images
Navalny loses appeal against jailing
US warns China against use of force at sea, again rejects claims


Latest News
Nation pays tributes to language martyrs
President, PM pay homage to Language Heroes
Journalist receives bullet injuries in Noakhali clash dies in Dhaka
Moscow court rejects opposition leader Navalny's appeal
Amar Ekushey: Rab DG says security beefed up everywhere
Get united with Amar Ekushey spirit: BNP
Body of young man recovered in Kurigram
Seven pirates held in Hatia
Nation paying homage to language martyrs
Relieved in the afternoon, reinstated in the evening
Most Read News
Suddenly I heard Nasir becomes my wife’s husband: Rakib
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
City News
Bus plying on 21 southern routes from Barishal halted
Freedom of expression: Ensure justice
Mother
Recipe
Daylong hartal being observed in Noakhali's Companyganj
Brexit may tear apart the UK
JU students enter halls breaking locks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft