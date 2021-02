UK pushes at UN for rich states to share vaccine with poor

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 20: Britain has circulated a draft resolution to members of the UN Security Council calling on rich countries to donate doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to poorer and war-torn states, according to a text of the draft seen by AFP Friday.

The resolution, submitted Thursday by Britain to the other 14 members of the Security Council, "emphasises the need for solidarity, equity, and efficacy and invites donation of vaccine doses from developed economies to low- and middle-income countries and other countries in need."

The draft resolution was announced Wednesday by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab during a session of the Security Council, and estimates that around 160 million people worldwide are living in a conflict zone or unstable circumstances that puts them at risk of not receiving a vaccination.

The text "calls for the strengthening of national and multilateral approaches and international cooperation... in order to facilitate equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines including in armed conflict situations."

It also "demands that all parties to armed conflicts engage immediately in a durable, extensive, and sustained humanitarian pause to enable, inter alia, Covid-19 vaccinations in areas of armed conflict."

It calls on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who this week denounced the "wildly uneven and unfair" distribution of vaccines around the world, "to report on the implementation of this resolution, in particular a full assessment of all the impediments to the Covid-19 response, including vaccination programmes, in countries in situations of armed conflict and complex humanitarian emergencies, as necessary and at least every 90 days." -AFP