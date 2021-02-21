Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 February, 2021, 7:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UK pushes at UN for rich states to share vaccine with poor

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 20: Britain has circulated a draft resolution to members of the UN Security Council calling on rich countries to donate doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to poorer and war-torn states, according to a text of the draft seen by AFP Friday.
The resolution, submitted Thursday by Britain to the other 14 members of the Security Council, "emphasises the need for solidarity, equity, and efficacy and invites donation of vaccine doses from developed economies to low- and middle-income countries and other countries in need."
The draft resolution was announced Wednesday by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab during a session of the Security Council, and estimates that around 160 million people worldwide are living in a conflict zone or unstable circumstances that puts them at risk of not receiving a vaccination.
The text "calls for the strengthening of national and multilateral approaches and international cooperation... in order to facilitate equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines including in armed conflict situations."
It also "demands that all parties to armed conflicts engage immediately in a durable, extensive, and sustained humanitarian pause to enable, inter alia, Covid-19 vaccinations in areas of armed conflict."
It calls on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who this week denounced the "wildly uneven and unfair" distribution of vaccines around the world, "to report on the implementation of this resolution, in particular a full assessment of all the impediments to the Covid-19 response, including vaccination programmes, in countries in situations of armed conflict and complex humanitarian emergencies, as necessary and at least every 90 days."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thai PM survives vote
Dubai says Princess ‘home’
FB ‘back at table’ after apology
UK pushes at UN for rich states to share vaccine with poor
Russia kills 21 IS jihadists in Syria
NASA rover beams back spectacular new images
Navalny loses appeal against jailing
US warns China against use of force at sea, again rejects claims


Latest News
Nation pays tributes to language martyrs
President, PM pay homage to Language Heroes
Journalist receives bullet injuries in Noakhali clash dies in Dhaka
Moscow court rejects opposition leader Navalny's appeal
Amar Ekushey: Rab DG says security beefed up everywhere
Get united with Amar Ekushey spirit: BNP
Body of young man recovered in Kurigram
Seven pirates held in Hatia
Nation paying homage to language martyrs
Relieved in the afternoon, reinstated in the evening
Most Read News
Suddenly I heard Nasir becomes my wife’s husband: Rakib
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
City News
Bus plying on 21 southern routes from Barishal halted
Freedom of expression: Ensure justice
Mother
Recipe
Daylong hartal being observed in Noakhali's Companyganj
Brexit may tear apart the UK
JU students enter halls breaking locks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft