Sunday, 21 February, 2021, 7:57 AM
Russia kills 21 IS jihadists in Syria

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

BEIRUT, Feb 20: A wave of air strikes by government ally Russia killed at least 21 Islamic State group jihadists in the Syrian desert over the past 24 hours, a monitor said Saturday.
The 21 were killed in at least 130 air strikes "carried out over the past 24 hours by the Russian air force targeting the Islamic State group" in a vast area stretching from the central province of Homs to the border with Iraq, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The raids, which continued into Saturday, follow a series of IS attacks Friday on government and allied forces that killed at least eight members of a pro-Damascus militia, the Britain-based monitor said.
More than half of the slain jihadists were killed in strikes on the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, near the Iraqi frontier, according to the Observatory.
Russian raids in the desert region generally "target small groupings of IS militants as well as their vehicles", said Rami Abdul Rahman, who heads the Observatory.    -AFP


