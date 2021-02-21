Video
Navalny loses appeal against jailing

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, Feb 20: A Moscow court on Saturday upheld a ruling to jail the Kremlin's most prominent opponent Alexei Navalny, sealing his first lengthy prison sentence in a decade of legal battles with Russian authorities.
Judge Dmitry Balashov dismissed Navalny's appeal against a recent decision to imprison him for violating the terms of a suspended sentence on embezzlement charges.
The anti-corruption campaigner was ordered on February 2 to serve the time in a penal colony for breaching parole terms while in Germany recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin.
Navalny appeared in court Saturday inside a glass cage for defendants, wearing a plaid shirt, smiling, waving and flashing the V for victory symbol.
In a closing address that referenced the Bible and Harry Potter, Navalny said he had no doubts about his decision to return to Russia.
"The Bible says: 'Blessed are those who hunger for righteousness, for they will be satisfied,'" he told the court.
"I have no regrets that I am back... I am satisfied that in a difficult moment I did not break this commandment."
Quoting from a character in Harry Potter, he said it was "important not to feel alone" because that was what the series' villain Voldemort wanted.
He described the legal process to jail him as "absurd" and called on Russians to take action to make the country a better place.    -AFP


