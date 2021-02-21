Video
Asylum seekers entering US under Biden reforms

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

TIJUANA, Feb 20: A first group of 25 asylum seekers crossed the US border Friday under President Joe Biden's sweeping immigration reforms, while thousands more waited in Mexico hoping that they, too, would be allowed in.
Under former president Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" program, tens of thousands of non-Mexican asylum seekers -- mostly from Central America -- were sent back over the border pending the outcome of their applications.
Biden's administration moved quickly to start dismantling the controversial policy, officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), with a first stage that began on Friday.
A group of 25 migrants crossed the border by bus from the Mexican city of Tijuana accompanied by representatives of UN refugee agency UNHCR, according to an AFP journalist.
A shelter official in San Diego, who asked not to be named, later confirmed that they had arrived at a hotel there, although their final destinations were unknown.
The American Civil Liberties Union welcomed their arrival as "an important step in rebuilding" the US asylum system.
"But thousands are still suffering right now stuck in limbo under this inhumane policy," ACLU San Diego spokesman Edward Sifuentes said.
"We urge the administration to quicken the process to safely welcome all people who suffered under MPP. For the families who have been forced to live in danger, there is no more time to wait."
According to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), there are approximately 25,000 active cases. Mexico says 6,000 remain on its territory. Candidates are tested for the coronavirus before crossing, a senior DHS official said.      -AFP


