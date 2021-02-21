Video
Biden to declare disaster in Texas for water shortages

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

HOUSTON, Feb 20: US President Joe Biden was set to declare a major disaster for Texas, clearing the way for more federal funds to be spent on relief efforts. Power is returning in the state and temperatures are set to rise but some 13 million people are still facing difficulties accessing clean water.
Biden has said he will visit Texas as long as his presence is not a burden on relief efforts.  Nearly 60 deaths have been attributed to cold weather across the US. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirmed Biden has asked his team to expedite Texas' request for a disaster declaration.
He has also been in touch with the mayors of some of Texas' biggest cities, such as Houston, Austin and Dallas, to ensure they have access to government resources, an administration official said.  Several other southern states hit by snow and ice storms this week have also reported water service outages.
Winter weather has also cut off water in the city of Jackson, Mississippi - home to around 150,000 people - as well as the largest county in Tennessee that includes the city of Memphis, with over 651,000 residents. Across the US South, a region unaccustomed to such frigid temperatures, people whose pipes have frozen have taken to boiling snow to make water.
Frustrated Texans queued for hours for safe drinking water Friday, after an unprecedented and deadly "polar plunge" burst pipes and left millions in the US state shivering without power or clean water for days.
The extreme winter weather system wreaked havoc across much of the southern and central United States this week, reportedly killing at least 40 people and igniting anger in Texas as authorities scrambled to turn the lights back on. Houston resident Percy McGee rated his frustration level at "number 10" as he waited his turn at the city's Delmar Stadium, now a mass bottled water distribution site.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

