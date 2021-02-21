Business Events

Guardian Life Insurance Limited Acting CEO Sheikh Rakibul Karim and Premier LP Gas Limited Managing Director Monzur Morshed Siddiqui flanked by their company colleagues displaying a document, after signing in a group insurance n agreement on behalf of their respective firms, in Dhaka recently. Under the agreement all the employees and dependent family members of Premier LP Gas Limited will enjoy life coverage and medical benefits.Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) President Anwarul Alam Chowdhury Pervez presiding over the first meeting of the Executive Council (2021-23) of the BCI at the Board Room of the council in the capital on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Senior Vice President Preeti Chakraborty, Vice President Shahidul Islam Niru and others.