Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 February, 2021, 7:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Business Events

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

Business Events

Business Events

Guardian Life Insurance Limited Acting CEO Sheikh Rakibul Karim and Premier LP Gas Limited Managing Director Monzur Morshed Siddiqui flanked by their company colleagues displaying a document, after signing in a group insurance n agreement on behalf of their respective firms, in Dhaka recently. Under the agreement all the employees and dependent family members of Premier LP Gas Limited will enjoy life coverage and medical benefits.




Business Events

Business Events

Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) President Anwarul Alam Chowdhury Pervez presiding over the first meeting of the Executive Council (2021-23) of the BCI at the Board Room of the council in the capital on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Senior Vice President Preeti Chakraborty, Vice President Shahidul Islam Niru and others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Events
Business Event
Etihad Airways and Gulf Air sign deal to boost ties
Taiwan raises 2021 economic view as Q4 growth jumps
PILIL Annual Conference 2020 held
India govt eases compliance burden on unlisted firms
Russian mining giant agrees to pay $2 billion pollution fine
Prime Bank issues maiden LC under USDA


Latest News
Nation pays tributes to language martyrs
President, PM pay homage to Language Heroes
Journalist receives bullet injuries in Noakhali clash dies in Dhaka
Moscow court rejects opposition leader Navalny's appeal
Amar Ekushey: Rab DG says security beefed up everywhere
Get united with Amar Ekushey spirit: BNP
Body of young man recovered in Kurigram
Seven pirates held in Hatia
Nation paying homage to language martyrs
Relieved in the afternoon, reinstated in the evening
Most Read News
Suddenly I heard Nasir becomes my wife’s husband: Rakib
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
City News
Bus plying on 21 southern routes from Barishal halted
Freedom of expression: Ensure justice
Mother
Recipe
Daylong hartal being observed in Noakhali's Companyganj
Brexit may tear apart the UK
JU students enter halls breaking locks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft