Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 February, 2021, 7:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Etihad Airways and Gulf Air sign deal to boost ties

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

ABU DHABI, Feb 20: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, have signed a Strategic Commercial Cooperation Agreement (SCCA) to deepen their partnership.
The wide-ranging SCCA, subject to obtaining applicable governmental and regulatory approvals, sets out specific actions for deepening and broadening commercial cooperation, building on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the airlines signed in 2018.
The SCCA envisages a phased approach to closer collaboration between the partners. In the first phase, by June 2021, the scope of the partners' codeshare agreement, first signed in 2019, will be significantly expanded. Etihad and Gulf Air will be able to offer up to an additional 30 combined destinations beyond the Abu Dhabi and Bahrain hubs, across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia.
The partners will work together to optimise joint operations on the Abu Dhabi-Bahrain route, with improvements to network connectivity over each of the partners' hubs. The partners will also enhance their respective offerings to premium tier customers of Etihad Guest and Falconflyer, including reciprocal lounge access at the hubs and enhanced recognition through a guest's journey, regardless of the operating airline.
Additionally, the partners will work together to improve the customer journey on Abu Dhabi-Bahrain, making it more seamless, regardless of the operating carrier, with enhanced and harmonised policies and products in areas such as baggage and ancillaries.
The 2018 MoU also provided for exploration of MRO, pilot and crew training, and cargo opportunities, which the parties will now re-visit in light of current market opportunities and company requirements.
The Strategic Commercial Cooperation Agreement was signed by Tony Douglas, group CEO of Etihad Aviation Group, and Captain Waleed AlAlawi, Gulf Air's acting CEO.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Events
Business Event
Etihad Airways and Gulf Air sign deal to boost ties
Taiwan raises 2021 economic view as Q4 growth jumps
PILIL Annual Conference 2020 held
India govt eases compliance burden on unlisted firms
Russian mining giant agrees to pay $2 billion pollution fine
Prime Bank issues maiden LC under USDA


Latest News
Nation pays tributes to language martyrs
President, PM pay homage to Language Heroes
Journalist receives bullet injuries in Noakhali clash dies in Dhaka
Moscow court rejects opposition leader Navalny's appeal
Amar Ekushey: Rab DG says security beefed up everywhere
Get united with Amar Ekushey spirit: BNP
Body of young man recovered in Kurigram
Seven pirates held in Hatia
Nation paying homage to language martyrs
Relieved in the afternoon, reinstated in the evening
Most Read News
Suddenly I heard Nasir becomes my wife’s husband: Rakib
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
City News
Bus plying on 21 southern routes from Barishal halted
Freedom of expression: Ensure justice
Mother
Recipe
Daylong hartal being observed in Noakhali's Companyganj
Brexit may tear apart the UK
JU students enter halls breaking locks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft