Etihad Airways and Gulf Air sign deal to boost ties

ABU DHABI, Feb 20: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, have signed a Strategic Commercial Cooperation Agreement (SCCA) to deepen their partnership.

The wide-ranging SCCA, subject to obtaining applicable governmental and regulatory approvals, sets out specific actions for deepening and broadening commercial cooperation, building on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the airlines signed in 2018.

The SCCA envisages a phased approach to closer collaboration between the partners. In the first phase, by June 2021, the scope of the partners' codeshare agreement, first signed in 2019, will be significantly expanded. Etihad and Gulf Air will be able to offer up to an additional 30 combined destinations beyond the Abu Dhabi and Bahrain hubs, across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia.

The partners will work together to optimise joint operations on the Abu Dhabi-Bahrain route, with improvements to network connectivity over each of the partners' hubs. The partners will also enhance their respective offerings to premium tier customers of Etihad Guest and Falconflyer, including reciprocal lounge access at the hubs and enhanced recognition through a guest's journey, regardless of the operating airline.

Additionally, the partners will work together to improve the customer journey on Abu Dhabi-Bahrain, making it more seamless, regardless of the operating carrier, with enhanced and harmonised policies and products in areas such as baggage and ancillaries.

The 2018 MoU also provided for exploration of MRO, pilot and crew training, and cargo opportunities, which the parties will now re-visit in light of current market opportunities and company requirements.

The Strategic Commercial Cooperation Agreement was signed by Tony Douglas, group CEO of Etihad Aviation Group, and Captain Waleed AlAlawi, Gulf Air's acting CEO. -Khaleej Times





