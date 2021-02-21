Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 February, 2021, 7:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Taiwan raises 2021 economic view as Q4 growth jumps

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

TAIPEI, Feb 20: Taiwan's economy will grow at its fastest pace in seven years in 2021, the statistics office said, upgrading its economic outlook as a strong rebound in exports and demand for chips helps the island shake off the blow from the coronavirus crisis.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to expand 4.64 per cent this year, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on Saturday, up from a forecast made in November for 3.83 per cent growth, which would also have been its fastest since 2014.
The revision came as the statistics office roughly doubled its export growth forecast for this year, with global demand for the island's technology products buoyed by a work-from-home boom during the COVID-19 pandemic.
GDP rose by a revised 5.09 per cent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, the strongest quarterly growth in a decade and up from a preliminary reading of 4.94 per cent, the agency added, as Taiwan's economy performed better than many regional peers.
It also revised up GDP for last year to 3.11 per cent, from an initial 2.98 per cent, the first time Taiwan grew faster than its giant neighbour and largest trading partner China in a full-year since 1990.
The agency said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought strong global demand for electronics, thanks to the growing need for people to work and study from home to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections.
Taiwan's semiconductor firms will continue to expand investments at home to provide chips for 5G, cars and high speed computing, it added.
Consumption this year is expected to grow 3.74 per cent, the fastest pace in 17 years, the department said.
Taiwan has effectively controlled the coronavirus with 943 infections to date, the majority imported, and only 40 active cases being treated in hospital.
While the island has not gone into total lockdown to contain the virus due to successful measures that prevented its rapid spread, Taiwan's borders remain largely closely.
Taiwan's electronics exports are a bellwether of demand for global tech giants such as Apple Inc.
The statistics agency forecast exports in 2021 would rise 9.58 per cent compared with last year, double a previous prediction of 4.59 per cent.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Events
Business Event
Etihad Airways and Gulf Air sign deal to boost ties
Taiwan raises 2021 economic view as Q4 growth jumps
PILIL Annual Conference 2020 held
India govt eases compliance burden on unlisted firms
Russian mining giant agrees to pay $2 billion pollution fine
Prime Bank issues maiden LC under USDA


Latest News
Nation pays tributes to language martyrs
President, PM pay homage to Language Heroes
Journalist receives bullet injuries in Noakhali clash dies in Dhaka
Moscow court rejects opposition leader Navalny's appeal
Amar Ekushey: Rab DG says security beefed up everywhere
Get united with Amar Ekushey spirit: BNP
Body of young man recovered in Kurigram
Seven pirates held in Hatia
Nation paying homage to language martyrs
Relieved in the afternoon, reinstated in the evening
Most Read News
Suddenly I heard Nasir becomes my wife’s husband: Rakib
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
City News
Bus plying on 21 southern routes from Barishal halted
Freedom of expression: Ensure justice
Mother
Recipe
Daylong hartal being observed in Noakhali's Companyganj
Brexit may tear apart the UK
JU students enter halls breaking locks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft