Sunday, 21 February, 2021, 7:56 AM
PILIL Annual Conference 2020 held

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

Annual Conference-2020 of Prime Islami Life Insurance Limited (PILIL) was held recently at Aman Ullah Convention Centre, Sylhet chaired by companies' CEO Md. Apel Mahmud, says a press release.
Mohammad Akhter, Chairman of Prime Islami Life Insurance Limited was present as Chief Guest and Vice Chairman   Commodore Jobair Ahmad (RTD), Director Md. Arif Hossain Rony, Md. Nasir Bin Jalal, Md. Abdul Quddus, Advisor A.T.M Hamidul Hoque Chowdhury, Chief Consultant Rahim Uddaulah Chowdhury were also present as Special Guest. Departmental Heads  and Senior Executives were also present in the conference.
More than 750 delegates of PILIL from all over the country attended the conference. Prizes were also given to the best performers of 2020.All the participants expressed their satisfaction at the successful completion of the conference.


