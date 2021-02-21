Video
Sunday, 21 February, 2021, 7:56 AM
Home Business

Russian mining giant agrees to pay $2 billion pollution fine

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

MOSCOW, Feb 20: Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel on Friday said it will not appeal a record $2 billon fine after the company was held responsible for a giant fuel spill in Russia's Arctic.
More than 20,000 tonnes of diesel leaked into lakes and rivers near the city of Norilsk in May last year when a fuel reservoir collapsed at a power plant owned by Norilsk Nickel.
The leak was one of the worst oil spills in Russia, which frequently experiences environmental disasters usually caused by ageing infrastructure and negligence.
"Following a thorough review of the court judgement... the company has decided not to pursue an appeal," Gareth Penny, Chairman of Norilsk Nickel's board of directors, said Friday in a statement.
He added that the decision will allow the company to implement the "ambitious sustainable development strategy" presented last December.
Earlier this month a court ordered Norilsk Nickel, one of the world's largest producers of palladium and nickel, to pay a fine of 146.2 billion rubles ($1.9 billion).
Before the ruling the group said it would cover the cleanup costs but contested the sum of the fine, estimating the damages to be significantly lower.    -AFP


