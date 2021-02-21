

Evaly delivers Samsung products to 1 lakh families

Evaly and Fair Electronics, the authorized distributor of Samsung products have confirmed this information recently.

Evaly and Fair Electronics had taken initiative on November 3 last year to work together with the goal of delivering Samsung products to one lakh families in the country.

Evaly and Fair Electronics have been working to deliver a variety of Samsung brand products to consumers at affordable prices. As a result, Evaly has announced that it will be selling Samsung's products at attractive discounts and offers to its customers.

Consequently, customers can buy various electronic products and home appliances with quality and modern features within their affordability from Evaly.

Mohammad Rassel, Managing Director and CEO of Evaly, speaking at an event organized along with with Fair Electronics said that Evaly and Fair Electronics started the campaign with the slogan of 'Digital Nation on Smart Television' with a specific goal in mind.

The goal was to deliver Samsung branded products at affordable prices to at least one lakh families in the country. Recently we have been able to reach the target. Evaly and Fair Electronics have delivered at least one lakh units of products to the customers' homes.

By mentioning that Fair Electronics and Evaly want to reach out to every homein the country together, MesbahUddin, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Fair Group, said "Fair Electronics is a proud manufacturer of Samsung mobiles and electronics in Bangladesh."

J.M TaslimKabir, Head of Group Marketing, Fair Group, said, "We are getting more orders for Samsung products through Evaly." We are also providing them step by step every day. We expect that at some point, Fair Electronics will deliver Samsung's products through Evaly to every home in the country."





























