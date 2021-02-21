itel launches TV product in Bangladesh

itel, a brand under Transsion Holdings, which is a leading player in global mobile industry market over the last 10 years announce the expansion of its product portfolio and introduce the itel TV A Series to the Bangladesh market.

The first product launch from A series is itel A321, which is full of vivid colour and will move the rooms with brightness, says a press relase. itel A321 is modern canvases set to depict the content that spectator eyes aspire. At its origin, television services outlined their mission as to inform, educate, and entertain. With the new product portfolio, itel wants to follow those goals but present customers with new avenues, which can transform an unassuming journey into an active exploration.

All the elements will come from itel's well-established supply chain network that can guarantee both a compact slick design and built-in durability with overvoltage protection. The itel A321 TV will comes with 5 build-in games, super picture quality, 20W Stereo Speaker and multi-input ports.

itel provides 100 days replacement and 4 Years Panel Warranty Service for all itel televisions supported by Carlcare Service Centre. itel remains focused at expanding the availability of technology for everyone to join in the experience and enjoy a better life.















