Shakib Al Hasan becomes Daraz’s Campaign Ambassador

Sunday, 21 February, 2021, 7:55 AM
Home Business

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Desk

World's no 1 all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has recently signed a year-long contract with country's largest e-commerce platform Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) as their campaign ambassador.  
The signing ceremony was held at Daraz Bangladesh's Banani Headquarter on Wednesday last in the presence of the concerned officials from both sides.
From now onwards, Shakib will be the face of Daraz in different campaigns such as Bangla New Year, anniversary, and the single day campaign 11.11.
On this occasion, Daraz Bangladesh Limited Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq said: "Shopaholics can definitely pin hopes on Daraz as something big is in the offing because of this partnership (between Shakib Al Hasan and Daraz)."   
This partnership is expected to yield something really big and exciting for online shoppers. Just like Shakib is always committed to exhibiting his best riding out all odds, Daraz (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) imbued with similar verve will also be delivering top-notch services and deals to the customers, no matter whatever the situation.
Shakib Al Hasan shared: "Thank you so much for giving me this opportunity. Usually the partnerships I have with other brands are for a very long time so I hope we can have a great time with Daraz just like in cricket we have a big partnership of 100 runs and we can move forward together.   
Daraz (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) has always been a reliable name among the customers owing to its time-befitting offers and deals and with the signing of a new partnership with Shakib, the commitment to enhance the online shopping experience of the customers have got a new dimension.






