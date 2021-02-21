Bitcoin hits $1tn market cap, stocks are mixed

NEW YORK, Feb 20: Bitcoin hit a new record high on Friday and surpassed $1 trillion in market capitalization, while European and US equities were mixed as optimism over coronavirus vaccines and stimulus competed with inflation fears.

The digital unit zoomed to another record at around $56,000, meaning that the combined value of all bitcoin now stands above one trillion dollars, according to data provider Coinmarketcap.com.

Oil prices sank meanwhile, as some companies began slowly restarting operations in the US producer state of Texas, where refineries have been hammered by a cold snap.

Meanwhile, data showed that the eurozone's economy is being hit hard by a new wave of lockdowns but the damage will be less severe than last year's virus-induced crash.

The closely watched PMI index compiled by IHS Markit rose to 48.1 points in February from 47.8 points in January, closer to the 50-point level which would have indicated growth.

However, businesses also expressed confidence that vaccinations would allow economic activity to rebound in the coming months, IHS Markit added.

Both Frankfurt and Paris added 0.8 per cent, as investors digested upbeat German and French manufacturing figures.

In Britain, London stocks stayed in positive territory even though the pound rose above $1.40 for the first time in almost three years and retail sales dropped sharply in January as the country entered another lockdown.

Sterling breached the symbolic level for the first time since April 2018, reaching $1.4036. The currency was propelled by a vaccination drive that has boosted economic recovery hopes and eclipsed news of a lockdown-driven slump in retail sales, dealers said. -AFP











