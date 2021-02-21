Winter weather closes Texas chip plants, worsening shortages

NEW YORK, Feb 20: The winter storm ravaging the United States has forced the shutdown of computer chip manufacturing in Texas, threatening to worsen a global semiconductor shortage.

NXP Semiconductors, a major provider of automotive and mobile phone chips, said its plant in Austin, Texas was closed amid the state's electric power difficulties.

"We are carefully monitoring the situation and will resume operations in our Austin facilities as soon as possible," said David Reed, executive vice president for operations at the Dutch-based company.

Infineon Technologies said it was given notice this week that power would be turned off for its plant in Austin.

"This gave us a few hours to prepare for the disruption and we were able to put the factory into a safe state and protect our employees and production inventory," a statement from the German-based tech firm said.

"We have immediately set-up a task force, which is continuously monitoring the situation and executing mitigation measures." Operations were also suspended at Texas facilities of South Korea's Samsung, according to media reports. -AFP







