BD seeks to sign free trade agreement with Japan

"We intend to conclude a Free Trade Agreement with Japan. These will create enormous scope for private sectors of the two countries," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said at A webinar on 'Bangabandhu and Japan' held recently.

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority is expected to bring in $20 billion in Japanese investments at the industrial zone sprawling on 1,000 acres in the Araihazar subdistrict, 32 kilometers away (about 20 miles) from Dhaka.

Japan has allocated $350 million in special loans to develop the $1 billion industrial zone, at Araihazar.

The Foreign Minister said we are engaged in Public-Private Economic Dialogue for strengthening business and investment ties, adding that special Export Processing Zone is being set up at Araihazar for the Japanese investors.

Despite the relationship between Japan and Bangladesh has further deepened and widened, the bilateral trade relations initiated by Bangabandhu still remained undeerated, said the Foreign Minister.

Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Department of Japanese Studies, University of Dhaka jointly organised the webinar to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through her visits to Japan in 1997, 2014 and 2019 put importance to further cement the relationship to grow for mutual benefit.

Japanese Prime Ministers have also visited Bangladesh, and the immediate past Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was the last Japanese Prime Minister to have visited the South Asian country in 2019, Momen said.

Over the last 10 years, the number of Japanese companies operating in Bangladesh has tripled to about 300, according to the Japan Embassy in Dhaka.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Professor Dr. Pro-Vice Chancellor of DU A.S.M. Maksud Kamal, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Bangladesh Naoki Ito also spoke as special guests chaired by Dr. Abdullah-Al-Mamun, Chairman of the Department of Japanese Studies of DU.

Meanwhile, the Japanese manufacturers have already been seeking lower labor costs and supply-chain diversification by moving some output out of China for years as wages rose and infrastructure in countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh improved.

The Araihazar industrial park, which will be operational by 2022, is seeking to draw new investments from automakers, such as Suzuki Motor Corp. and Mitsubishi Corp., according to Ito. Japan Tobacco Inc. and Honda Motor Co. are among the largest Japanese investors in the South Asian nation so far.

Bangladesh and Japan to engage in trade and investment for mutual benefit and implementing a number of mega-projects for connectivity and power generation, the Foreign Minister said.

"These high-level engagements have driven our relations towards an upward trajectory," said Dr Momen.

The discussants of the webinar were Dr. Muhammad Abdul Mazid, Ex-Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh and Advisor, JBCCI; and Mayumi Murayama, Executive Vice President, IDE-JETRO, Japan.

Yuji Ando, President of JBCCI delivered the welcome address while Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan (Jun), Secretary General of JBCCI delivered the vote of thanks.

The speakers discussed on the contribution of Bangabandhu in building the solid foundation of bilateral relations between Japan and Bangladesh.

Dr Momen said that Bangabandhu believed in the Japanese model of development and sought cooperation of Japan in rebuilding the war-torn country immediately after independence.





