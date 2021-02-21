

Nagad sues 10,000 people for spreading rumours

The case was filed with the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Thursday seeking action to this end, according to a press release.

The court, taking the case into cognizance, asked the Police Bureau of Investigation (PIB) to investigate the matter and submit a report by April 20 this year, said the statement.

In the case statement, Nagad said around 300,000 leaflets and video contents containing a recent report published in Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera had been distributed among Nagad agents across the country for the last few days.

It said the vested quarter had engaged around 10,000 activists to carry out the propaganda and they were distributing the leaflets maintaining secrecy and policy like a banned outfit, read the case statement.

Nagad said it had collected the leaflets and video contents through its agents.

It also claimed that it had discovered through close circuit cameras that a DFS had spread the leaflets through their agents.

















