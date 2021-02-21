Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 February, 2021, 7:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Red Star Belgrade denounce racist chants at Ibrahimovic

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

BELGRADE, FEB 20: Serbia's champions Red Star Belgrade on Friday strongly condemned racists slogans chanted at Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, during their Europa League last 32 first leg with Milan AC.
"Red Star most strongly condemns insults addressed to Ibrahimovic" during Thursday's match, the club said in a statement and apologised to the player, whose father is a Bosnian.
N1 regional television broadcast scenes of Ibrahimovic, who did not play but was sitting at the stadium, as the voice of a man chanting to him "stinky Balija" several times can be heard.
The latter is a pejorative name for Bosnian Muslims used by Serbian nationalists.
Red Star pledged to cooperate closely with the authorities to identify the man.
The match, which ended in a 2-2 draw, was played without specators in the stands because of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the stadium's hospitality boxes on the top of its western stands, that can accommodate several hundred people, were packed.
Tickets for those seats are usually not put on sale but are given either to the club's guests or to journalists.
Serbia has long had a problem of racism in football.
In 2018, Red Star were ordered to play two home European matches behind closed doors by UEFA as punishment for racist chanting by their supporters during a Champions League qualifier against Suduva of Lithuania.
The previous year, Brazilian star Everton Luiz, playing for Partizan Belgrade, was reduced to tears by the monkey chants he received from fans of local rivals Rad.
Further back in 2012, Belgrade was the scene of a mass brawl at the end of an U21 Euro qualifier between Serbia and England.  
Serbian fans, who had been monkey chanting England's Danny Rose, invaded the pitch while players and management of the two teams exchanged insults and blows.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp won't focus on ManC when Liverpool review title flop
Red Star Belgrade denounce racist chants at Ibrahimovic
Spurs can still finish in top four, says Mourinho
Japan's Osaka dominates Brady to win Australian Open
Djokovic is on a mission to make history
Franchise hockey offers hope
A month after brother's suicide, Chetan Sakariya makes a big dig
Baridhara, Arambagh share points in BPL


Latest News
Nation pays tributes to language martyrs
President, PM pay homage to Language Heroes
Journalist receives bullet injuries in Noakhali clash dies in Dhaka
Moscow court rejects opposition leader Navalny's appeal
Amar Ekushey: Rab DG says security beefed up everywhere
Get united with Amar Ekushey spirit: BNP
Body of young man recovered in Kurigram
Seven pirates held in Hatia
Nation paying homage to language martyrs
Relieved in the afternoon, reinstated in the evening
Most Read News
Suddenly I heard Nasir becomes my wife’s husband: Rakib
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
City News
Bus plying on 21 southern routes from Barishal halted
Freedom of expression: Ensure justice
Mother
Recipe
Daylong hartal being observed in Noakhali's Companyganj
Brexit may tear apart the UK
JU students enter halls breaking locks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft