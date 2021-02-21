A month after brother's suicide, Chetan Sakariya makes a big dig

Saurashtra's 22-year-old fast bowler Chetan Sakariya may have been bought by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 1.20cr to play the IPL this season, the family has not yet recovered from the tragedy that took place a month ago.

Chetan's younger brother, Rahul had died by suicide on the day of Makar Sakrant (Kite Flying day-14th January).

"We are yet to come out from this tragedy....don't know how to express our mixed feelings on a day when my eldest brother Chetan grabbed this IPL contract", the middle sister, Jignasha, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Vartej, a small town ten kilometres from Bhavnagar district in Gujarat, said.

Chetan was playing in Indore when Rahul died. "We didn't inform him for about ten days. Even his coach and friends were requested to keep the sad news a secret. We didn't want him to be distracted. Only after returning home and seeing the home atmosphere he realized the death of Rahul. The reason for Rahul's suicide is not yet known. He had not kept any suicide note also", the sister informs.

"Yes, it (the IPL selection) is certainly a birthday gift my brother Chetan got 10days prior to his 23rd birthday. I have become crorepati, he has telephoned us from Kolkata, where he has gone to play the matches".

"We are a very poor family. We had no TV set at home and my brothers used to go to our neighbor's house to watch matches. Chetan has no money to buy spike shoes".

"My father (Kanji bhai) who used to drive a bigger sized rickshaw (it is known as chhakado in Gujarat) is not keeping well but with this money now Chetan can buy a new house in Rajkot", Jignasha, the second year B.Com student added.

Mansukh bhai (Kallu bhai) is Chetan's mamu (mother's brother) and has been his mentor too. "Chetan's father wanted him to be an Engineer but Chetan has other plans. He has lived most of his 22 years with us and I know how serious he was about taking this game to the next level", mamu says.

Chetan is fully focused on cricket. With this big money he has now decided to get his younger sister who is engaged to an accountant Vijay Makwana married lavishly







