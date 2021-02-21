Video
Baridhara, Arambagh share points in BPL

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Uttar Baridhara Club, came from behind and forced Arambagh Krira Sangha to play a 4-4 goal draw in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football held on Saturday at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.
In the day's match, Nigerian forward Christopher Chizoba put Arambagh ahead in the 13th minute, but the lead lasted for few minutes. While striker Arif Hossen restored the parity for Baridhara in the 15th minute of the match.
Arambagh further took the lead when Ghanaian forward Sadick Adams scored the second goal in the 23rd minute while Nihat Zaman Ucchash further widened the margin scoring the third goal for Arambagh in the 40th minute of the match.
After the resumption, Baridhara came in more organized way and got the immediate reap when forward Sumon Reza scored two goals in span of three minutes. He reduced the margin scoring his first and second goal for Baridhara in the 53rd minute and level the margin scoring his second and third for Baridhara in the 56th minute of the match.
Baridhara went ahead when Sujon Biswas scored the fourth goal in the 58th minute while midfielder Sayde leveled the margin scoring the fourth goal for Arambagh in the 82nd minute of the match.
With the day's outcome, Baridhara secured six points from nine matches while bottom-ranked Arambagh opened their account with one point playing the same number of matches.    -BSS


