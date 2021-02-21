Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 February, 2021, 7:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India's Kohli says he suffered from depression

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

India's Kohli says he suffered from depression

India's Kohli says he suffered from depression

NEW DELHI, FEB 20: Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has revealed that he struggled with depression and felt like the "loneliest guy in the world" after failing with the bat during a tour of England in 2014.
Kohli, one of the highest-paid athletes in the world with a net worth of $26 million, also said that a chat with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar helped him through the mental-health crisis.
The 32-year-old batsman made the revelations on a podcast with English commentator and former cricketer Mark Nicholas.
"I did (feel depressed). It's not a great feeling to wake up knowing that you won't be able to score runs and I think all batsmen have felt that at some stage that you are not in control of anything at all," said Kohli, who is adored by millions of fans for his tough and competitive on-field persona.
"You just didn't understand how to get over it. That was a phase when I literally couldn't do anything to overturn things...I felt like I was the loneliest guy in the world."
The Indian skipper averaged just 13.50 from five Tests in that series, which India lost 3-1 after drawing the opener.
Kohli said he felt lonely despite having supportive people in his life.
"Personally, for me that was a revelation that you could feel that lonely even though you are a part of a big group," said the cricketer, who married top Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in 2017.
"I won't say I didn't have people who I could speak to but not having a professional to speak to who could understand what I am going through completely, I think is a huge factor."
Kohli added that he heeded advice from Tendulkar about letting the feeling pass instead of fighting it.
"If you start fighting that feeling, it grows stronger. So, that is the advice I took on board and my mindset really opened up from then on."
Kohli is currently leading India against England in a four-Test home series tied 1-1.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp won't focus on ManC when Liverpool review title flop
Red Star Belgrade denounce racist chants at Ibrahimovic
Spurs can still finish in top four, says Mourinho
Japan's Osaka dominates Brady to win Australian Open
Djokovic is on a mission to make history
Franchise hockey offers hope
A month after brother's suicide, Chetan Sakariya makes a big dig
Baridhara, Arambagh share points in BPL


Latest News
Nation pays tributes to language martyrs
President, PM pay homage to Language Heroes
Journalist receives bullet injuries in Noakhali clash dies in Dhaka
Moscow court rejects opposition leader Navalny's appeal
Amar Ekushey: Rab DG says security beefed up everywhere
Get united with Amar Ekushey spirit: BNP
Body of young man recovered in Kurigram
Seven pirates held in Hatia
Nation paying homage to language martyrs
Relieved in the afternoon, reinstated in the evening
Most Read News
Suddenly I heard Nasir becomes my wife’s husband: Rakib
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
City News
Bus plying on 21 southern routes from Barishal halted
Freedom of expression: Ensure justice
Mother
Recipe
Daylong hartal being observed in Noakhali's Companyganj
Brexit may tear apart the UK
JU students enter halls breaking locks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft