

BCB to consider if Mustafizur wants to play IPL

His comment came a day after the BCB Cricket Operations chairman Akram Khan said that Mustafizur will be allowed if he wants to play IPL like Shakib Al Hasan.

Mustafizur was sold to Rajasthan Royals for his base price INR 1 crore during the auction of IPL in Chennai on Wednesday.

Shakib was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping amount of INR 3.20 crore and had already been granted leave from the national team's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in a bid to play the IPL.

Mustafizur however is yet to apply for a leave, the BCB CEO said.

"Board will decide whether it will give Mustafizur the NOC to play IPL. But if he applies, I am sure, the board will consider it," the CEO said on Saturday.

Rajasthsan Royals will be Mustafizur's third franchisee in the cash-rich tournament after he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. In all he claimed 24 wickets in 24 IPL matches.

But his groundbreaking season in IPL was his debut season for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. He then claimed 17 wickets to help the franchise clinch the title and was also adjudged as the best young player of the tournament. He was the first foreign player to be adjudged as the best young player of the tournament.

He however had no significant season later with Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, largely due to his injury. Recently he recovered from the injury and showed the same form what made him one of the deadliest bowlers of the world.

Mustafizur however said he would take decision about his leave from the national team after talking to his family members.

"I am yet to take any decision regarding this," he told the reporters. "However, the New Zealand series is my priority at this moment. At the same time I will talk to my family because in April when the IPL will start, we will have a Test series against Sri Lanka. I will take decision very soon regarding this." -BSS







