Tigers to visit Sri Lanka by mid-April

Much tittle-tattled Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh National Cricket Team once again sees the light of hope and Tigers are going to tour in Emerald Islands to play couple of Test matches, which are the parts of World Test Championship.

"We are in communication with Sri Lankan board," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told reporters on Saturday. "And we have finalised two World Test Championship matches".

"Both the Tests will take place at the same venue. Hopefully Bangladesh team will depart country for Sri Lanka in a time between April 12 and 15," he informed.

The tour was postponed several occasions due to recurring pandemic situation. The latest postponement came in October last year and it was the end result of quarantine spat between the boards.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were scheduled to play a three-match Test series, which was scheduled to commence on October 24 last year and Tigers were due in Sri Lanka on September 27. But home side's stubbornness on rigid Covid-19 policy for guests jeopardized the commitments.

Recently England made a tour to Sri Lanka and Lankan were flexible to welcome English side for returning cricket in Island nation. Chowdhury was asked if Lankan authority changed their mind regarding quarantine issue. "So far we know the Covid-19 situation has improved in Sri Lanka now. England team had travelled by this time. We are said that we shall have to follow the same rules that England did," he replied.

Prior to ensuring couple negative reports for Covid-19 on home and away basis, Englishmen were in 48 hours quarantine and were allowed to practice at ground and play practice matches among themselves.

Sri Lanka however, are expected to come in Bangladesh in May this year to play three ODI matches, which are the part of ICC World Cup Super League.







