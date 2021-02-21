Saif loses to Bashundhara despite taking lead



Bashundhara boys celebrating a goal against Saif Sporting Club in a match of Bangladesh Premier League on Saturday at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. photo: BFF

It was the ninth win of Bashundhara boys after which they updated the point tally to 28 staying on top of the point table. Saif boys were at the sixth place with 13 points after losing the match.

Nigerian striker John Okoli opened the net for Saif Sporting Club in the 18th minute following an assistance of Foysal Ahmed Fahim.

Local striker Tawhidul Alam Sabuj equalised the margin for Bashundhara Kings in the 33rd minute while Brazilian striker Robson Azevedo da Silva placed the big budget team ahead with a 37-minute goal.

The Saif boys missed the golden chance to hold the opponent in the 84th minute when they failed to utilise a penalty kick. Bashundhara Kings custodian Anisur Rahman was able to thwart the kick taken by the Nigerian defender Kenneth Ikechukwu Ngwoke.

The next matches of BPL are on Monday. Bangladesh Police Football Club will meet Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at 3:00 pm and Brothers Union will face Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at 6:00 pm at BNS, Dhaka on the day.







