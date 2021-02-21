Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 February, 2021, 7:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Saif loses to Bashundhara despite taking lead

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Sports Reporter

Bashundhara boys celebrating a goal against Saif Sporting Club in a match of Bangladesh Premier League on Saturday at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. photo: BFF

Bashundhara boys celebrating a goal against Saif Sporting Club in a match of Bangladesh Premier League on Saturday at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. photo: BFF

Saif Sporting Club has lost the match of Bangladesh Premier League to Bashundhara Kings by 1-2 margin on Saturday despite taking a lead at BNS, Dhaka.
It was the ninth win of Bashundhara boys after which they updated the point tally to 28 staying on top of the point table. Saif boys were at the sixth place with 13 points after losing the match.
Nigerian striker John Okoli opened the net for Saif Sporting Club in the 18th minute following an assistance of Foysal Ahmed Fahim.
Local striker Tawhidul Alam Sabuj equalised the margin for Bashundhara Kings in the 33rd minute while Brazilian striker Robson Azevedo da Silva placed the big budget team ahead with a 37-minute goal.
The Saif boys missed the golden chance to hold the opponent in the 84th minute when they failed to utilise a penalty kick. Bashundhara Kings custodian Anisur Rahman was able to thwart the kick taken by the Nigerian defender Kenneth Ikechukwu Ngwoke.
The next matches of BPL are on Monday. Bangladesh Police Football Club will meet Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at 3:00 pm and Brothers Union will face Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at 6:00 pm at BNS, Dhaka on the day.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp won't focus on ManC when Liverpool review title flop
Red Star Belgrade denounce racist chants at Ibrahimovic
Spurs can still finish in top four, says Mourinho
Japan's Osaka dominates Brady to win Australian Open
Djokovic is on a mission to make history
Franchise hockey offers hope
A month after brother's suicide, Chetan Sakariya makes a big dig
Baridhara, Arambagh share points in BPL


Latest News
Nation pays tributes to language martyrs
President, PM pay homage to Language Heroes
Journalist receives bullet injuries in Noakhali clash dies in Dhaka
Moscow court rejects opposition leader Navalny's appeal
Amar Ekushey: Rab DG says security beefed up everywhere
Get united with Amar Ekushey spirit: BNP
Body of young man recovered in Kurigram
Seven pirates held in Hatia
Nation paying homage to language martyrs
Relieved in the afternoon, reinstated in the evening
Most Read News
Suddenly I heard Nasir becomes my wife’s husband: Rakib
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
City News
Bus plying on 21 southern routes from Barishal halted
Freedom of expression: Ensure justice
Mother
Recipe
Daylong hartal being observed in Noakhali's Companyganj
Brexit may tear apart the UK
JU students enter halls breaking locks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft