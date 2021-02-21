One killed as rivals clash at Sonargaon

Narayanganj, Feb 20: A man was killed and 30 others were injured in a clash over establishing supremacy and business rivalry between two groups in Sonargaon upazila on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Samar Ali, 45, a resident of Nayagaon village under Priojpur union in the upazila, said Sonargaon Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Rafiqul Islam.

Quoting locals, OC Rafiqul said Haji Alauddin and trader Sadequr Rahman of the same area have long been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in the locality and sand lifting.

Following the dispute, the supporters of both the men clashed on Saturday morning.

On Friday night, an altercation took place after people loyal to Sadeq intercepted Alauddin's sand-laden truck heading toward a site of a private company for earth filling, they said.

Several persons were injured after the two groups locked in clash later. As a sequel to the clash, Sadeq's men -- wielding sticks and sharp weapons -- attacked houses of supporters of Alauddin around 10:30am on Friday.

Both groups later locked in clash and chased each other in the morning, leaving at least 20 persons injured, locals said. The injured were taken to Upazila Health Complex where Samar Ali died on Friday.

