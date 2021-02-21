Video
Govt enacting law to dismiss private schoolteachers

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Shaikh Shahrukh

Ministry of Education is getting the power to dismiss private teachers. This provision has been added to the final draft of the Education Act. The draft of 'Education Act-2021' was finalised in a virtual meeting chaired by Education Minister Dipu Moni last Tuesday.
Incidentally, the governing committee of the private school exercise the power in the management of private educational institutions. The governing committee manages the lower-secondary and secondary level institutions in the country.  
The government pays a part of the government salary to the teachers and employees in the MPO registered educational institutions.  But now the board of education can dissolve the steering committee to take any action against the teachers. The Ministry of Education may suspend, cut or cancel the MPO of that particular educational institution. Now the Ministry of Education is going to get the authority to dismiss teachers under the new education law.
According to the final draft of the Education Act, the Registration and Certification Authority of Private Educational Institutions (NTRCA) will cancel the registration of teachers and employees of private educational institutions if they are involved in immoral activities. If the registration is canceled, the teachers will lose their jobs.
The final draft of the law states that NTRCA can revoke a teacher's registration certificate with the approval of the government if he/she is found to be involved in immoral activities. The draft of the Education Act has been confirmed by the Secretary of the Technical and Madrasa Education Department Md Aminul Islam.
A senior Education Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the teacher, who is supposed to teach mortality to the students, himself commits immoral acts, he should have no qualifications to teach. So this provision has been added.





