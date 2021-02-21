DOE stops construction of Sanmar’s multi-storied bldg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 20: The Director of the Department of Environment (DoE) has stopped construction of a multi-storey building by a renowned developer company.

The construction was stopped for illegally razing hills and felling trees with the directive of the Supreme Court.

Nurullah Nuri, the Director of the DOE, Chattogram, told the Daily Observer, "I have stopped the construction of the building with the directive of the SC."

Sajal Mollik, son of Dulal Mollik of Panchlaish Chattogram, filed a writ petition with the Supreme Court seeking a rule on the construction of a multi-storey building by Sanmar Company. Accordingly, the High Court bench comprising of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Mia and Justice Kamrul Hussain Mia issued a stay on the construction of the building for three months.

The petitioner also filed the writ against Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), Bangladesh Government, Secretary of Land, Housing Public works Ministries, Divisional Commissioner, Chattogram, CMP Commissioner, Chattogram DC, CDA Chairman, Director of DOE Chattogram and the owner of Sanmar Properties.

According to Department of Environment (DoE) sources, Sanmar Properties Limited razed Duncan Hill nearby Bangladesh Forest Research Institute in Chattogram in Sholoshahar area for a twin multi-storey apartment block project.

The DoE sources said, nearly one hundred trees were felled to make space for the project titled 'Sanmar Knightsbridge at Duncan Hills' which is in progress without the legal and proper approval from the DoE.

Locals alleged that the real estate company engaged its excavator and dump truck to cut the hills at night. A large part of it has been cleared for the project.

Meanwhile, the DoE Chattogram (metro) directed the Sanmar Properties to stop their work and issued a notice on October 5, asking its director to explain why legal action won't be taken against them.

DoE Chattogram (metro) sources said Sanmar Properties applied to secure approval for building retention wall for the project in December in 2019 last.

The DoE asked them to get approval from Hill Management Committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram in a letter sent to them on March 10 in 2020 and submit it to DoE.

The company did not respond to their letter yet. But the DoE gave them another reminder on August 31 last year. But before getting approval, Sanmar Properties started cutting hills illegally.

They have already felled nearly 100 trees there.

The tree cutting took place on the hills and hill slope, which may end up impacting the binding capacity of the soil. It could even prompt a massive landslide there in case of downpour.

Mentionable, Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act 1995 (amended in 2000) clearly states cutting hills without approval from the environment authorities is prohibited.







