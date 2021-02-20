Biden pledges $4b for global vaccine program

WASHINGTON, Feb 19: President Joe Biden will pledge $4 billion in US aid to the Covax global Covid-19 vaccination program during his virtual meeting with other G7 leaders on Friday, White House officials said.

An initial $2 billion will be released "by the end of this month," with the rest coming over the next two years, said a senior White

House official, who asked not to be identified, on Thursday.

Covax is a global project to procure and distribute coronavirus vaccines for at least the most vulnerable 20 percent in every country, allowing poorer nations to catch up with the rush by dozens of wealthy countries to vaccinate.

"The United States is really excited to be making our first contribution to Covax," the White House official said. "We do think it is vital to take a role in beating the pandemic globally."

Although the United States is "prioritizing" domestic needs, assistance to other countries "decreases the risk to everyone in the world, including Americans, and also decreases the risk of variants," the official said.

For now, the focus is on contributing funds for purchase of new vaccines but "when we have a sufficient supply it is our intention to consider donating surplus vaccines," the official said.

Group of Seven leaders will be discussing international coordination on ending the deadly and disruptive pandemic when they meet virtually on Friday.

Boris Johnson will pledge to donate most of the UK's surplus vaccine supply to poorer countries in a speech to a virtual G7 meeting on Friday. He will urge rich countries to back a 100-day target for the developing new vaccines for future emerging diseases.

The UK has ordered more than 400 million doses of various vaccines, so many will be left over once all adults are vaccinated. But anti-poverty campaigners say the UK is not doing enough. Decisions on when and how much of the surplus will be distributed will be made later this year, with ministers taking into account the supply chain and whether booster shots are needed in the autumn.

French President Emmanuel Macron has told the Financial Times richer countries should send up to 4 to 5% of their current vaccine supplies to poorer nations. But Foreign Office minister James Cleverly told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the UK would be "looking at a figure significantly greater than that".

He promised the government would be a "global force for good" in fighting the pandemic and, unlike "some countries", the UK would not use the promise of vaccine supplies to other countries as "short-term diplomatic leverage". But it was" difficult to say" at this stage when the sharing would happen, Cleverly added.

A government source said more than half of excess doses would go to Covax, a UN initiative intended to ensure wider access to vaccines. The UK government has donated £548m to the scheme, to which the US pledged $4bn (£2.9bn) in December. Almost 17 million people in the UK have now received at least one vaccine dose, with 573,724 of these receiving two doses, according to the latest figures.

The United Nations on Wednesday led calls for a coordinated global effort to vaccinate against Covid-19, warning that gaping inequities in initial efforts put the whole planet at risk. Foreign ministers met virtually for a first-ever UN Security Council session on vaccinations called by current chair Britain, which said the world had a "moral duty" to act together against the pandemic that has killed more than 2.4 million people.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced alarm that just 10 nations have administered 75 percent of doses so far -- and 130 countries have had none at all. "The world urgently needs a global vaccination plan to bring together all those with the required power, scientific expertise and production and financial capacities," Guterres said.

Covax will soon be able to start delivery of vaccines after the World Health Organization approved the shot developed by AstraZeneca, on which the initiative is almost entirely reliant in its first wave.

But aid groups say that many people still risk being left out due to a shortfall in Covax funding to arrange the administration and delicate transportation of vaccines as well as conflicts that make inoculation efforts impossible.

Britain, one of the largest contributors to Covax with a commitment of £548 million ($760 million), reiterated a UN call for temporary ceasefires to allow vaccinations, estimating that more than 160 million people were at risk in conflict zones.

In his first Security Council appearance, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed that President Joe Biden's administration would take a leadership role after reversing Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the World Health Organization.

Blinken said the United States would pay up its more than $200 million in obligations to the UN body by the end of the month and make a "significant" contribution to Covax.

"The United States will work as a partner to address global challenges," Blinken said. But Blinken vowed to press for improvements in the WHO, which Trump, under fire for his own handling of the pandemic, accused of being beholden to China and not stopping the deadly virus. -AFP



