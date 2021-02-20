Youth attempts suicide after killing stepmother, 2 siblings in Sylhet

SYLHET, Feb 19: A young man tried to commit suicide after killing his stepmother and two siblings in Sylhet city early Friday. Police, however, detained accused Abad Hossain, son of Abdal Hossain Khan Bulbul.

The deceased were identified as Bulbul's second wife Rubiya Begum, 30, daughter Maha,9, and son Tahsan,7. Officer-in-Charge (OC) Syed Anisur Rahman of Shah Poran Police Station said the incident took place following a family feud.

Quoting relatives, police said Bulbul, once a Dubai

expatriate, used to live with his second wife Rubina and two children at Meer Mahalla in Sylhet city's Khadimpara area while his first wife, son Ahbab and a daughter live Beanibazar upazila. Ahbab came to Sylhet 4 to 5 months ago to assist his father at his shop.

Abad stabbed the trio at their house around 12:30am, leaving Rubiya and Maha dead on the spot while Tahsan succumbed to his injuries at MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital around 4:30am.

Police with the help of local people caught Abad. During preliminary initial interrogation, Abad confessed to killing the three.

OC Anisur Rahman said police caught Abad when he was trying to set the house on fire.











