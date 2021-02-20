Most women in dark about DMP Victim Support Centre

11Staff Correspondent222

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has launched a quick response team and a hotline number to prevent violence against women and children, including rape.

Although it has been three months since the launch of the hotline, the team is almost sitting idle due to lack of promotion.

Officials at the police's Women Support and Investigation Department (Victim Support Center) say the number has not been publicized much, leaving fewer opportunities to serve on the core agenda.

However, most of the services they have provided so far have been about family quarrels. The allegations of physical abuse of wives are more against husbands.

Mina Mahmuda, Assistant Commissioner of police at the Women's Support Center, told the Daily Observer, "The hotline 01320042055 was launched on October 26 last year to prevent violence against women and children." From then on, we get one or two phone calls every day.

However, most of these phone calls are not about family ties. Most of the times, a victim wife calls after a quarrel with her husband.

Talking to the Daily observer she said that they are ready for 24 hours a day and they try to respond to any call to prevent violence against women and children and received a meager total of 102 phone calls since October, she said.

"Most of these are wives' complaints against their husbands. We have tried to stand by all the victims," she said. If it is solvable on mobile phone then I am do it. If not, I sent it to the due to lack of promotion police station concerned," she said while talking over phone.

However, this hotline number has not received much publicity yet. The hotline number needs to be promoted. We will be able to help more victims when we get acquainted. I can ensure their safety. ' According to the Ain O Salish Kendra, 1,726 women were raped across the country in 2020. Of them 53 died after the rape, 14 have committed suicide after rape. In the same year, 1,618 children were tortured across the country. Of these, 97 cases have been registered.





