Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 February, 2021, 4:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US back in Paris climate club

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

WASHINGTON, Feb 19: The United States officially rejoined the Paris climate agreement on Friday, reinvigorating the global fight against climate change as the Biden administration plans drastic emissions cuts over the next three decades.
Scientists and foreign diplomats have welcomed the U.S. return to the treaty, which became official here 30 days after President Joe Biden ordered the move on his first day in office.
Since nearly 200 countries signed the 2015 pact to prevent catastrophic climate change, the United States was the only country to exit. Former President Donald Trump took the step, claiming climate action would cost too much.
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will take part in virtual events on Friday to mark the U.S. re-entry, including appearances with the ambassadors to the UK and Italy, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and U.N. climate ambition envoy Michael Bloomberg.
Biden has promised to chart a path toward net-zero U.S. emissions by 2050. Scientists have said that goal is in line with what is needed, while also stressing that global emissions need to drop by half by 2030 to prevent the most devastating impacts
of global warming.
Kerry along with Biden's domestic climate adviser, Gina McCarthy, are crafting new regulations and incentives aimed at speeding the deployment of clean energy and transitioning from fossil fuels.
Those measures will form the backbone of Washington's next emissions reduction goal, or Nationally Determined Contribution, to be announced before a global climate leaders summit Biden will host on April 22. The next U.N. climate conference is in November in Glasgow.
    Biden also has also signed more than a dozen executive orders related to climate change, and has mobilized every federal agency here to help shape the government's response.
Despite the excitement over the U.S. return to global negotiations, climate negotiators say the path forward will not be easy. Biden's climate goals face political challenges in the United States, opposition from fossil fuel companies and some concern among foreign leaders about U.S. flip-flopping on climate policy.
"There's a lot of ground to make up, but the hope of Paris is alive and strong," said Rachel Cleetus, policy director at the Union of Concerned Scientists.    -REUETRS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Parents say birth registration is too complicated as new rules set in
A woman and a man stand with a photos of their relatives at the place of Churihatta
Biden pledges $4b for global vaccine program
11m immigrants to be given US citizenship
Youth attempts suicide after killing stepmother, 2 siblings in Sylhet
Most women in dark about DMP Victim Support Centre
US back in Paris climate club
Fire at Ghorasal Urea Fertliliser factory


Latest News
Elderly woman 'slaughtered by husband' in Rajshahi
WB may approve $1.6bn COVID vaccine funding for Bangladesh, 11 others
Wheel-chairs distributed among disabled people in Naogaon
China shares dramatic video of mountain clash with India troops
3 separate Kabul explosions kill 5
Huge scope for Japan-Bangladesh pvt sectors to engage in trade, investment: FM
Family first, says Wood on rejecting 'life-changing' IPL money
Language Movement paved path for Independence: PM Hasina
JU students entering halls breaking locks
Biden for deepening ties with Bangladesh
Most Read News
3-storey building collapses in Keraniganj; 7 hurt
56 detained in Rajshahi
Massive fire at Ghorashal Fertilizer Factory
COVID: Eight deaths, 406 cases in 24 hrs
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
Youth 'kills step mom, 2 siblings'
Youth killed as lorry hits motorcycle
Nasima Banu made BOU Pro-VC
Four unnatural deaths in two districts
Fifty years on, Pakistan yet to apologize to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft