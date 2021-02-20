Fire at Ghorasal Urea Fertliliser factory



NARSINGDI, Feb 19: a massive fire broke out at Ghorashal Urea Fertilizer Factory in Palash of Narsingdi on Friday afternoon.

Six firefighting units are working to put out the blaze till filing of this report at 8:30.

Narsingdi Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Assistant Director Nurul Islam said the fire broke out due to gas pipeline leaks during construction works at the country's largest fertilizer factory.

He said piling works for an under-construction building was on in No 1 factory area around 1:00pm when a gas pipe line leaked that caused the fire. Titas Gas authorities were trying to snap the gas line to control the blaze.









