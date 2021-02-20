Video
C-19 deaths fall, infections rise

Eight die, 406 infected in 24 hours

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Eight people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, raising the death toll from the deadly virus in the country to 8,337 and the death rate stands at 1.54 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
At least 406 new infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected to 5,42,674, the release added.
The daily infection rate jumped to 2.85 per cent on Friday which was 2.68 per cent on Thursday, according to data released by DGHS.
A total of 14,232 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours. At least 536 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period.
The total number of recoveries now stands at 4,90,468 and the recovery rate is 90.38 percent.
Among the eight deceased, six      were men and two were women. Of them, one was between 21-30 years old, one within 41-50, two between 51-60 and four were above 60 years old. The global corona caseload has now surged past 110 million.
The global case count reached 110,377,466 while the death toll from the deadly virus mounted to 2,443,302 deaths on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
The US has so far recorded 27,896,535 cases and 493,119 deaths, as per the data.
The US is vaccinating an average of 1.7 million Americans per day against Covid-19, up from under 1 million a month ago. India's Covid tally rose to 10,963,394 on Friday, while the death toll mounted to 156,111, according to the figures.
Brazil registered 10,030,626 Covid-19 infections and 243,457 deaths until Friday.
Brazil as the third country crossed 10 million Covid-19 infections on Thursday. With this Brazil continues to ranks third in the world in Covid-19 cases, after the United States and India, and second in deaths behind the US.


