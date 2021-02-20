Video
Three-storied bldg collapses in Keraniganj, seven injured

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff correspondent

A three-storey building collapses into a nearby swamp injuring seven persons at Keraniganj in the capital on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A three-storey building collapsed and toppled into a nearby swamp in Keraniganj's East Charail Khalpar in Dhaka on Friday.
Fire service men rescued seven people from the scene in Charail after the incident.
The upazila administration declared five houses in the vicinity of the overturned building in Dhaka's Keraniganj abandoned.
Keraniganj Upazila Assistant Commissioner Sanjida Parveen (South Keraniganj Revenue Circle) announced the abandonment of five houses around 11:30 am on Friday.
Sanjida Parveen said cracks appeared in five houses around the overturned three-storey house. That is why they have been sealed.
Lima Khanam, an officer at the fire service control room, said the building tilted to one side around 8:30am and fell into the swamp.
Six units of the fire service subsequently rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. Among the seven who were rescued, two women were sent to hospital while the others received first aid.
Lima said a tin-roofed third floor had been added to the two-storey structure near the Purbacharail playground.
However, it was not immediately clear whether the construction work had been carried out in accordance with the law and with the approval of the authorities.
"The owner of the house says there's no-one else left in the building. We have not received any information about any fatalities yet. Our personnel      are searching the building to see if anyone else is left trapped inside," said Lima.
The houses that declared abandoned have three floors. The incidents of building collapse and fire are occasionally reported in Bangladesh because of poor planning and the use of substandard materials.  
Keraniganj Model Police said seven people, including two women and a child, were injured in the incident.
They were rescued and taken to athe Mitford Hospital. There they took first aid. In addition, seven more people were rescued unharmed from inside the building.
On April 24, 2013, the collapse of the Rana Plaza building on the outskirts of Dhaka left at least 1,132 people dead and more than 2,500 injured.


