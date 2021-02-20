21 eminent citizens receive Ekushey Padak today

Ekushey Padak-2021, the second highest state award in Bangladesh, will be handed over to 21 eminent citizens of the country today (Saturday) for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields.

The programme will begin at 11:00am at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually join the award-giving ceremony from her official Ganabhaban residence.

Cultural Affairs Ministry

the names of 21 awardees on February 4.

This year, three persons got the award in the language movement category, three in liberation war, three in language and literature, seven in Shilpakala (art, music and dance) and one each in journalism, research, education, economics and social service.

Motahar Hossain Talukdar (Motahar Master) (posthumous), Shamsul Haque (posthumous), and Advocate Afsar Uddin Ahmed (posthumous) have been selected for their roles in the Language Movement.

Begum Papia Sarowar won the award for her contributions to music while Raisul Islam Asad and Salma Begum Sujata (Sujata Ajim) for performing art, Ahmed Iqbal Haidar for drama, Syed Salahuddin Zaki for film, Dr Bhaskar Bandopandhay for recitation and Pavel Rahman for photography.

Golam Hasnayen, Fazlur Rahman Khan Faruk and valiant freedom fighter Syeda Issabela (posthumous) got the award for their contributions to the Liberation War.

Ajay Dasgupta won the award for his contributions to journalism, Prof Dr Samir Kumar Saha for research, Mahfuza Khanam for education, Dr Mirza Abdul Jalil for economics, and Prof Kazi Kamruzzaman for social service. Kazi Rozy, Bulbul Chowdhury and Golam Murshid are being recognized for their contributions to language and literature.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday issued separate messages on the occasion of awarding the Ekushey Padak.

In separate messages, on the eve of the event, they wished success of the event.

In his message, President Abdul Hamid said the great language movement is an unforgettable event in the national history.

The seed of Bangladesh's independence was sown through the language movement, the head of the state added.

He recalled that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who led the All Party Council for Struggle on State Language formed in 1948.

He paid his deep respect to the memory of the immortal martyrs of the country's long struggle for independence, including the great language movement of February 21, 1952.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, paid her deep respect to the memory of all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the dignity of the mother language 'Bangla' on February 21, 1952.

With utmost respect, the PM remembered the entire language movement veterans, including the greatest Bengali of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who led the fight for the dignity of the Bengali language.

"We are awarding the glorious Ekushey Padak in honour of those who have made great contribution in various fields in the development of art, literature, science and culture of the country and in building an enlightened society with the spirit of Ekushey," she added.







