Land-based LNG terminal at Matarbari soon

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 19: Petrobangla is going to construct a land-based terminal for storage of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at Matarbari in Moheshkhali Island under Cox's Bazar district.

The imported LNG will store in the terminal to use regularly in all season of the year. Presently, LNG is imported in ship and it is anchored at jetty at Matarbari. Later, the authorities concerned supply LNG from the floating vessel directly to the pipeline of Petrobangla.

Now, there is no scope of storage of LNG in the country. If the arrival of ship is delayed, the country usually plunges into shortage of LNG.

In order to remove the critical situation, Petrobangla has taken up a project to build a land-based LNG terminal at Matarbari to keep its supply normal.

Petrobangla sources said the storage capacity of the terminal is 1000 million cft of LNG. Tokyo Gas, a Japanese firm, has been appointed as a consultant for the project in January this year.

The appointed firm has already started feasibility study on the project that is expected to be completed by July this year. After approval of the feasibility study by Petrobangla, the firm concerned will go for preparation of the Development Project Proposal (DPP).

Two floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) have been developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal with the production capacity of 1000 million cft of gas daily.

Two FSRU regularly imported 5-6 ships loaded with LNG in a month that can produce 1000 million cft of gas regularly. If the arrival of ship is delayed, the artificial crisis is created in the country.

Petrobangla sources said only four Ships arrived in Bangladesh carrying LNG from Qatar and Oman during December last year. Following the increase of prices in the international market, the import of LNG has been declined.

The country has two LNG import terminal's commissioned in 2018. Excelerate Energy provided its floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) for two projects developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal.

The state-owned Petrobangla has already signed a 15-year supply deal with Qatar's RasGas for delivery of 2.5 million tons of LNG per year.

Two FSRUs have the capacity to supply 1000 million cft of gas daily, having the capacity of 500 million cft each.

Besides, Bangladesh's second liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal has started to feed gas to the national grid after completing commissioning late on April 30 in 2019.

About 3.75 million tonnes a year of LNG are expected to be imported through the facility, doubling the country's LNG import capacity to 7.5 million tonnes per year once fully operational.









