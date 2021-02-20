Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 February, 2021, 4:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Amit Shah summoned in defamation case filed by Mamata’s nephew

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

KOLKATA, Feb 19: A designated MP/MLA court in West Bengal issued summons to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to appear either personally or through a lawyer before it on February 22 in connection with a defamation case filed against him by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.
The special judge of MP/MLA court at Bidhannagar directed that Amit Shah is "required to appear in person/by pleader" at 10 am on that day.
The judge directed that Amit Shah's attendance either personally or through a lawyer is necessary to answer to a charge of defamation under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
In a press note, Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's lawyer Sanjay Basu claimed that Amit Shah had made certain defamatory statements against the Trinamool MP on August 11, 2018 at a rally of the BJP at Mayo Road in Kolkata.
As per the submission in court, Shah had said, "The residents of the village in Bengal. Has the money reached your village? Where did it go? Where? Modi ji has sent it. Where did Rs 3,59,000 crore go? This has been gifted to the nephew and the syndicates. This has been sacrificed at the altar of corruption by the Trinamool Congress."    -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP announces programme on Ekushey
Dolphins have similar personality traits to humans, scientists find
Amit Shah summoned in defamation case filed by Mamata’s nephew
India virus infections at three-week high
‘Drug trader’ killed in ‘gunfight’ in Keraniganj
Seating arrangement for 42nd Special BCS Exams announced
Construction work of approach road progressing fast
Saudi investors keen to invest $5bn in Bangladesh: Envoy


Latest News
Elderly woman 'slaughtered by husband' in Rajshahi
WB may approve $1.6bn COVID vaccine funding for Bangladesh, 11 others
Wheel-chairs distributed among disabled people in Naogaon
China shares dramatic video of mountain clash with India troops
3 separate Kabul explosions kill 5
Huge scope for Japan-Bangladesh pvt sectors to engage in trade, investment: FM
Family first, says Wood on rejecting 'life-changing' IPL money
Language Movement paved path for Independence: PM Hasina
JU students entering halls breaking locks
Biden for deepening ties with Bangladesh
Most Read News
3-storey building collapses in Keraniganj; 7 hurt
56 detained in Rajshahi
Massive fire at Ghorashal Fertilizer Factory
COVID: Eight deaths, 406 cases in 24 hrs
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
Youth 'kills step mom, 2 siblings'
Youth killed as lorry hits motorcycle
Nasima Banu made BOU Pro-VC
Four unnatural deaths in two districts
Fifty years on, Pakistan yet to apologize to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft