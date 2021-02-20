Video
Saturday, 20 February, 2021, 4:12 PM
Home Back Page

India virus infections at three-week high

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Feb 19: India reported on Friday its biggest jump in new coronavirus infections in three weeks, with 13,193 cases, while thousands of marshals fanned out to enforce mask wearing across the financial capital of Mumbai, which is battling a recent spurt.
The tally of confirmed infections is 10.96 million, the second highest after the United States, with more than 156,000 deaths. But actual infections could range as high as 300 million, a government serological survey showed this month.
In recent days, 75% of India's new cases have been reported from the southern state of Kerala and Maharashtra, home to Mumbai, a densely populated city of 20 million people. The two states already had the highest number of reported infections.
Health experts suggest the re-opening of educational institutes in Kerala and resumption of suburban train services in Mumbai could be key factors. After a gap of 11 months, Mumbai resumed on Feb. 1 full suburban train services, which before the pandemic carried a daily average of 8 million people.    -REUTERS



