Saturday, 20 February, 2021, 4:12 PM
Home Back Page

‘Drug trader’ killed in ‘gunfight’ in Keraniganj

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

An alleged drug trader was killed in a 'gunfight' with members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Keraniganj on the outskirts of the capital early Friday.  
The identity of the deceased could not be known as of filing of this report at 6:00pm.
According to RAB-10 sources, members of the elite force, acting on secret information about drug trading, conducted a drive in Swapnadhora area at around 4:00am.
Sensing the presence of RAB members, drug traders opened fire, prompting the RAB men to retaliate. At one stage, the drug traders retreated.
RAB members found a bullet-hit man lying on the spot. They took him to Dhaka Medical college Hospital (DMCH) where the doctors declared him dead
Inspector Ismail Hossain of South Keraniganj Police Station told media that he was informed about death of a man in a gunfight with RAB. But he did not receive any formal complaint in this regard.


