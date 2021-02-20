Video
Seating arrangement for 42nd Special BCS Exams announced

Published : Saturday, 20 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent


The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the seating arrangement for the 42nd (Special) BCS Preliminary Examination.  
Centers have been set up in a few educational institutions in the capital to conduct examinations.
Exams will be held as per the health guideline of the government and the World Health Organization (WHO)
The information was given in a circular signed by Nur Ahmed, the Controller of Examinations of PSC on Thursday.
The notification said that the preliminary examination of the 42nd BCS preliminary examination will be held on February 26.
The exam will start at 3 pm and will continue till 5 pm. Candidates have to take seats between 1 pm and 2:25 pm.
Earlier, the Chairman of the PSC Sohbar Hossain said the Public Service Commission decided to give the preliminary examination of the 41st and 42nd BCS in accordance with the health rules.  
The seating arrangement will be similar to the shape of the English letter 'Z'. That is, if one examinee sits on the left side on the front bench another one will sit on the right side on the next bench.  
In addition, students and hall inspectors must enter the examination hall wearing masks in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.
The 43rd BCS preliminary examination will be held in August.  He hoped that the situation would be better at that time.
According to the notification of the 42nd BCS, there will be 300 marks including MCQ in this BCS (Special) exam.  Of the marks, 200 will be for Preliminary Examination (MCQ) and the rest 100 will be for the oral test.  
The candidates will get two hours for the 200-mark test.


